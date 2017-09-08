Irma makes landfall at the Florida Keys this morning

Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The strongest wind gust recorded as of 10 a.m. was 120 mph at National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key. Cudjoe is east of Key West and Big Pine is east of Cudjoe and west of Marathon. Radar does indicate 130 mph winds. Irma did strengthen over the water between Cuba and Florida. A Category 4 storm with a pressure of 933 mb and winds likely 130 mph. The latest path from the National Hurricane Center keeps Irma Coasting along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula. The good news is Irma is moving. Rainfall totals will be much less than Harvey. As Irma Continues to interact with the land it will weaken as it moves north. Impacting Alabama and Georgia by Monday. Keep in mind that even though the eye is traveling up the west side of Florida, the entire state will still see the impact from Harvey. Tornadoes are likely in the outer bands.

Here in Texoma our weather remains quiet. Highs will be in the mid 80s again today. Lows will likely dip back into the lower 60s and upper 50s tonight. Winds will be calm out of the east southeast about 5 mph. The sunshine will stick around throughout the upcoming week. Temperatures will slowly warm each day. Highs will be back in the 90s by mid week.

Carly Smith, First Alert 6 Meteorologist