Our quiet weather continues this week. Skies will stay clear through Tuesday and highs in the 80s. Overnight lows will be around 60°F through Tuesday as well. Wednesday, though, some changes come but we still stay quiet. Highs will return to the 90s and near average before warming up into the mid-upper 90s into next weekend. Skies become a little more crowded with a few clouds but still sunny. A few showers could be possible Friday but confidence is still low so didn't include the chance in the forecast.

Irma made landfall on the island of Cuba last night and weakened slightly but still remaining a dangerous storm. The hurricane has moved back over warm water and will continue to strengthen as it turns and heads north. Irma will make landfall on the western side of Florida as a Category 3 or higher. Almost all of the Florida Peninsula will see strong winds and heavy rain as the storm moves farther north.

Zach Holder, First Alert 6 Meteorologist