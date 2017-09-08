Slowly getting warmer this week

Forecast has not changed much since yesterday. Clear and cool conditions will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 50s again. Monday is looking great with highs near 86°F and clear skies. We warm up into the 90s by Wednesday with a few clouds possible. Thursday and Friday look hot again with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows stay in the 60s the next few days. Thursday and Friday are looking windy. No rain in the forecast through next Sunday.

For the latest on Irma and our quiet weather, head on over to the First Alert 6 App.

Zach Holder, First Alert 6 Meteorologist