Summer Heat Gradually Returns

Today's weather will be a nice carryover from the weekend with light winds, sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be similar. Wednesday begins what could be a five to six day stretch of 90 degree days. The hottest day of the week looks to be Thursday when highs might be around 97. Highs this weekend are projected to be in the low and mid 90s. Friday looks to be a windy day with strong south winds. The last time rain was observed at Sheppard AFB was August 25th. This will be the 3rd consecutive week with no promising chance of rain.

John Cameron First Alert 6 Meteorologist