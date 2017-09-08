Tracking Irma and Our Nice Weather

Our weather across Texoma is looking great this weekend. Expect more of the same. Warm sunny afternoons with clear comfy nights. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday with lows at night in the lower 60s. No mention of any rain any time soon. We may see temperatures get a little hotter into next week.

Hurricane Irma remains a powerful Cat 4 storm with winds near 155mph. It will remain a cat 4, unless it moves over Cuba Saturday. For now, it's looking like landfall will take place early Sunday across southwestern Florida. From there, it moves up the Florida Peninsula.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist