Dogs Days of Summer this Saturday

The Dog Days of Summer are wrapping up this weekend at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

For just $25 you can bring your four legged friends and enjoy some time in the pool on Saturday.

The cost is for a family of up to four and 2 dogs. Proceeds will help P.E.T.S., so come out and have fun.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

