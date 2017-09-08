Sizzling With 6: The Highlander's Stuffed Chicken

Recipe Name: Stuffed Chicken
Ingredients:
Chicken Breast, 5oz, marinated 10 ea.
Mushrooms, sliced 2 lbs
Baby Spinach 16 oz.
Vegetable Oil 2 oz.
Garlic, minced 1 TB
Salt 2 tsp
Pepper 1 tsp
Lemon Juice 1 oz.
Procedure:
Saute mushrooms, spinach and garlic in oil, add salt and pepper and finish with lemon juice. With a boning knife make a lateral cut into the middle of the breast to form a cavity. Stuff the mushroom mixture into the cavity. Grill the chicken until its 185 degrees internally.
Recipe Name: White Wine Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
Heavy Cream 1 quart
White Wine 1 quart
Flour 1/4 cup
Salt 1 tablespoon
Parsley, dried 1 tablespoon
Procedure:
Mix all ingredients well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until thickened.
