Sizzling With 6: The Highlander's Stuffed Chicken

Recipe Name: Stuffed Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken Breast, 5oz, marinated 10 ea.

Mushrooms, sliced 2 lbs

Baby Spinach 16 oz.

Vegetable Oil 2 oz.

Garlic, minced 1 TB

Salt 2 tsp

Pepper 1 tsp

Lemon Juice 1 oz.

Procedure:

Saute mushrooms, spinach and garlic in oil, add salt and pepper and finish with lemon juice. With a boning knife make a lateral cut into the middle of the breast to form a cavity. Stuff the mushroom mixture into the cavity. Grill the chicken until its 185 degrees internally.

Recipe Name: White Wine Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

Heavy Cream 1 quart

White Wine 1 quart

Flour 1/4 cup

Salt 1 tablespoon

Parsley, dried 1 tablespoon

Procedure:

Mix all ingredients well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until thickened.

