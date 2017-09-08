15 plus grams of meth found during traffic stop

More than 15 grams of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Wichita Falls.

On Thursday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. WFPD officers pulled over a vehicle in the 1600 block of Blonde Street.

The front passenger of the vehicle, Joanna Noah, 31, was known by officers to have a parole violation warrant. Noah was taken into custody.

When she was arrested officers said Noah was found to be in possession of 15.71 grams of methamphetamine. She is behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $25,000 bond.

