Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Shantel Renea Alexander 
Black Female 
DOB: 04-01-95 
Blk/Bro 
135 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Angel Diaz 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 03-08-91 
Blk/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Marijuana O/4oz - U/5lbs in Drug-Free Zone

Dawne Smith 
White Female 
DOB: 02-05-82 
Pnk/Haz 
160 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g

James Sherman Green III 
Black Male 
DOB: 07-01-97 
Blk/Bro 
220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall 
Wanted For: Murder

Franchez Worsham
Black Male 
DOB: 03-19-93
Blk/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g in Drug-Free Zone

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

