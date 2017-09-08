Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Shantel Renea Alexander

Black Female

DOB: 04-01-95

Blk/Bro

135 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Angel Diaz

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-08-91

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Marijuana O/4oz - U/5lbs in Drug-Free Zone

Dawne Smith

White Female

DOB: 02-05-82

Pnk/Haz

160 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g

James Sherman Green III

Black Male

DOB: 07-01-97

Blk/Bro

220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Murder

Franchez Worsham

Black Male

DOB: 03-19-93

Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g in Drug-Free Zone

