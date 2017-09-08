Canceled Disney trip does not ruin toddler's birthday

The Wichita Falls community is rallying around a family to give their three-year-old daughter the ultimate birthday party. A trip to Disney World this weekend, had to be rescheduled.

The plan was to have now two-year-old Liliana at Disney World for her third birthday through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but with Hurricane Irma forecasted to hit Florida, that had to change.

With one Facebook post, Liliana will have her first ever birthday party, that every princess deserves. Liliana's parents, Matthew and Patrica said their daughter is just like every other kid.

"Fun, outgoing, strong, tough, I mean just a normal little toddler," said Matthew Gonzalez, Liliana's dad. "She's amazing," said Patrica Davis, Liliana's mother. "She's tougher than I'll ever be."

January 2016, doctors found a tennis ball sized tumor on Liliana's brain. Since then it has been hard for the family after countless trips to Dallas for treatment. She is in remission now, but the side effects are still there.

Like the majority of two-year-olds, Liliana loves all things Disney. That is when Make-A-Wish North Texas stepped in to grant Liliana's wish of going to Walt Disney World.

"She had a 30-day count down. It's been every day," said Gonzalez. "She was very pumped to get to see Minnie Mouse and all the characters."

Wednesday, Patrica got a call telling her that because of Hurricane Irma, it will not be safe to travel this weekend and the trip would need to be rescheduled.

Liliana would miss being at Disney for her third birthday. That is when Blair Kaiser got the idea to post on Facebook and ask everyone for help throwing the three-year-old the ultimate Disney party.

"Just throughout the night my phone just kept blowing up of people commenting and saying 'We can host it. We can donate things", said Kaiser. "We've got costumes to be princesses. So, by the time the night was over we had everything settled."

One business stepping in is Gypsy Kit.

"I have a ten-year-old," said Tagan Couch, owner of Gypsy Kit. "I can just imagine if something happened and she wasn't able to go on her wish how disappointed she would be. I did whatever I could to contact our local business owners, friends, and see what we could come up with."

Liliana's parents said they are blown away by the support from the community.

"We were worried on such a short notice we would have to re-plan a birthday party," said Gonzalez. "Blair took care of it, Gypsy Kit took care of it. It's done. It's already planned. We've got people coming. We've got princesses coming. It's going to be awesome."

"Everyone stepped up and helped us out," said Davis. "They aren't helping us out. They're helping Liliana out. So, we're very appreciative for the ones that have stepped up and come together for our daughter."

Liliana will get to go on a trip to Disney World. Make-A-Wish North Texas plans to send her to Florida once it is safe to travel.

