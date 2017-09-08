Dreamer reacts to the end of DACA

Earlier this week U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, announced the President's decision to end the DACA program. Many dreamers like Leslie Alvarado are now unsure of what their future holds.

“I’m not going to find employment. I’m not going to be able to apply for a job. So, what am I going to do? I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get my degree,” Alvarado said.

Leslie Alvarado has reached her junior year at Midwestern State University. She’s a full-time student at MSU and she is also part of a sorority.

Besides school, she’s a mentor at Kirby Middle School and works part time at a restaurant, but all of this will change if Congress doesn’t come up with another plan.

Many dreamers, like Alvarado, are unclear of what their future holds. But what they do know is that they could lose everything they have.

“If I didn’t have DACA I probably wouldn’t be working or wouldn’t be able to find a good job and I wouldn’t be able to have an education which is what I actually came here to do,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado is a mentor for Cooper McClung’s class and he tells me his class would not be the same without her. McClung said when he heard DACA was taken away he immediately thought of Alvarado.

“She just has a drive and a need to help people to make this world better and to have that taken away from someone who is that dedicated to children and that dedicated to education when they are doing absolutely nothing wrong and even working harder than other people…it’s just insane,” McClung said.

Alvarado is a bilingual education major and she hopes to graduate soon and accomplish her dream of becoming a bilingual teacher in the U.S.

