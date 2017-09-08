'Virtual Kidnapping' scam gives couple a scare

The Wichita Falls Police Department wants the public to be aware of a possible abduction scam going on in our area.

On Friday afternoon, around 3:00 p.m. the WFPD received a call about a possible abduction.

Officers said a man said his wife had been kidnapped and the kidnappers had been calling him making demands, including ransom.

Around 4:00 p.m. police found the alleged kidnap victim in the parking lot of the shopping center on Lawrence Road. Officers quickly learned the wife had been receiving the same type of calls on her phone about her husband being kidnapped and were asking for a ransom.

Police said while the husband and wife were frantically running around town trying to save each other, they were unable to make contact with each other.

Officers said no abduction took place and the case is under investigation. Officer Jeff Hughes said this type of scam is often referred to as a 'virtual kidnapping' scam.

Victims are often contacted over the phone by scammers who are trying to manipulate them into believing their loved ones have been kidnapped in an attempt to quickly extort ransom payments.

WFPD said to beware and do not fall for this type of scam. If you receive a call like this, call the relative immediately to ensure his or her safety, then call the police.

