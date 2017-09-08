Man arrested for alleged ongoing assault of minor

A man has been arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault stemming from a report made to the Wichita Falls Police Department on November 10, 2016.

The mother of the victim called the WFPD to report her 13-year-old daughter was sexually abused by Derrick Jordan-Waddell.

On January 1, 2017, the victim was taken to Patsy's House for a forensic interview. During the interview, the victim said while she was in Jordan-Waddell's care he would sexually assault her.

According to detectives, the victim's timeline of abuse would have occurred when she was between 8 and 11 years old. Officers believed she was victimized between 2012 and 2014.

On May 5, 2017, detectives received therapy records from a psychiatric treatment center where the victim was receiving treatment. The victim told counselors about her emotional issues being directly related to the alleged abuse.

Arresting documents said the victim has related her accounts of abuse to more than one person and has remained consistent each time.

Based on the statements during the forensic interview, to her counselor, and the victim's consistency of the accounts, Derrick Jordan-Waddell was arrested.

Jordan-Waddell is no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail.

