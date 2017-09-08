Couple arrested following home break-in

Two people are behind bars accused of Burglary of a Habitation. Wichita Falls Police said between July 19, 2017, and July 25, 2017, Katie Lauren Edgemon and Clint Dale Molina broke into Edgemon's parents home in the 1500 block of Hanover Road.

WFPD said the home was broken into through a door to the home inside the garage. According to the arrest affidavit, the garage door was unlocked but the inside door to the home was locked.

The window to the locked door was broken so the door could be unlocked. Officers said the home was completely ransacked during the burglary.

Police said checks associated with two separate accounts were stolen out of one of the rooms. Some of the checks had been forged as passed. The victims provided banking paperwork associated with the stolen/forged checks.

Copies of the checks showed some were passed for 'Katie Edgemon,' 'Clint Molina,' and 'Curtis Buss.'

Jewelry from the home was also stolen and officers found evidence that Molina sold jewelry to a local pawn shop.

Both were interviewed by police and confessed to their parts in the crime. Both were arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

