Wichita Falls church holds parade to kick off Hispanic Heritage month

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage month, and many organizations are holding events across Texoma to show the community Hispanic Culture.

One group is the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Wichita Falls, and they wanted to kick off the month with a parade.

There were lots of bright colors in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday morning. 
Dozens of Wichita businesses and organizations took part along with several schools in the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

"It's so vital to keep the heritage and the culture alive and just to carry on the traditions through our children," said Angela Garcia an organizer for the parade.

The church will hold a celebration Saturday September 16 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

