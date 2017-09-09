Stroll and Roll 2017 takes hundreds around Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Stroll and Roll 2017 takes hundreds around Wichita Falls

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Hundreds were out in Wichita Falls Saturday for the 2017 Stroll and Roll.

People could take trolley rides and tour galleries, museums, businesses, attractions and historical sites all across The Falls.

One of those places was the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

President of the Board of Directors, Johnny Mantell said days like Saturday remind him of what downtown used to be. 

"It's such a fun day doing something for downtown Wichita Falls," said Mantell. "Bringing people downtown and seeing the sidewalks full again just like on art

night it is so much fun to see that life coming back to downtown."

 This is the 9th year for the free event put on by the Wichita Falls Museum Coalition.

