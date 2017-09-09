Local water park hosts Dog Day - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local water park hosts Dog Day

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Water Parks might have closed for the season, but the dog days of summer are not over just yet.

Castaway Cove Water Park hosted "Dog Day" Saturday and lots of pups took part.

Tail waggers were able to take a swim in the pool, or chill out in the lazy river.

Park manager, Steve Vaughn got the idea to host this event a few years ago, after hearing about it being done other places.

"People love their dogs and they like to treat them," said Vaughn.  "This is a time that they can come out and swim and introduce their dogs to a fun place."

There were several animal organizations at the event and 50% of all proceeds from Saturday sales, went to P.E.T.S Low Cost Spay and Neuter. 

