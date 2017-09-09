Blood drive held to honor Lauren Landavazo and first responders - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Blood drive held to honor Lauren Landavazo and first responders

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A blood drive was held on Saturday to help Hurricane Harvey victims and honor Lauren Landavazo at the Faith Masonic Lodge in Wichita Falls.

The lodge changed the name of their annual event to honor the young girl who was shot and killed on her way home from school last year. It is now called the Lauren Landavazo Memorial 9/11 Guns and Hoses Blood Drive. 

Members of the lodge said the Landavazo family was speechless when they learned about the decision six months ago. 

All the blood collected will be put in reserve for Houston Hurricane Harvey victims.

"It makes me feel wonderful that the people of this community come in, donate their time and their blood," Dave Yonts the event organizer said. "One unit will save three lives."

Wichita Falls first responders competed for The Lauren Landavazo Memorial Award plaque which was given to whoever brought in the most donations. 

The Wichita Falls Fire Department won it this year with 14 donors and 17 units in total. The Wichita Falls Police Department won it two years in a prior. 

If you would like to donate blood, you can go to the Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls, American Red Cross Serving TX Big Country or Texoma Regional Blood Center.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title

    Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-09-09 17:27:44 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:38:24 GMT

    Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

    Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

  • Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

    Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:58:44 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:30:16 GMT

    Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

    Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

  • 'This is your last chance': Irma puts a bull's-eye on Tampa

    'This is your last chance': Irma puts a bull's-eye on Tampa

    Saturday, September 9 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:37:59 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:29:59 GMT

    Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

    Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

    •   
Powered by Frankly