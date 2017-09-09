Blood drive held to honor Lauren Landavazo and first responders

A blood drive was held on Saturday to help Hurricane Harvey victims and honor Lauren Landavazo at the Faith Masonic Lodge in Wichita Falls.

The lodge changed the name of their annual event to honor the young girl who was shot and killed on her way home from school last year. It is now called the Lauren Landavazo Memorial 9/11 Guns and Hoses Blood Drive.

Members of the lodge said the Landavazo family was speechless when they learned about the decision six months ago.

All the blood collected will be put in reserve for Houston Hurricane Harvey victims.

"It makes me feel wonderful that the people of this community come in, donate their time and their blood," Dave Yonts the event organizer said. "One unit will save three lives."

Wichita Falls first responders competed for The Lauren Landavazo Memorial Award plaque which was given to whoever brought in the most donations.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department won it this year with 14 donors and 17 units in total. The Wichita Falls Police Department won it two years in a prior.

If you would like to donate blood, you can go to the Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls, American Red Cross Serving TX Big Country or Texoma Regional Blood Center.

