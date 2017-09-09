First chainsaw carving championship helps first responders

The first ever chainsawing carving championship in Graham, Texas was held on Saturday and Young County carved up wood for fun and a good cause.

Blocks of wood were turned into Marlins, eagles, cowboys and more.

The Young County Masonic Lodge hosted the 1st Annual Southern Annual States Chainsaw Carving Championship event to raise money for the Young County first responders. The lodge members created a group, Serving Our Servants, last year called to hold fundraising events for first responders so far they have raised $20,000.

"In the event that one of our responders get seriously injured or killed, and again we hope we never used this fund," Weldon Floyd a lodge member said.

While many are eager to help the cause, they were so anxious to see the finished designs and shapes.

"I'm just amazed that the talent is here," Shannon Bay said. "I mean this is a really cool thing to have in Graham. You don't see this every day here."

But it is something that can now be seen every year until then the memories will have to do.

"They did a little quick carve up there," Boyd said. "There's a horse on one end and a bear on the other with a bench in the middle and that's perfect for my family because we've got Baylor Bears and Texas Tech Raiders. What an awesome piece, that's my favorite so far."

Nine sculptors competed for the $2,000 grand prize. After the competition was over, an auction was held to bid on the sculptures.

The cowboy wood sculpture won first place and was sold for $1,700 and a deer band sculpture was sold for $1,800.

