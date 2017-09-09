LPD: One hurt in early morning Lawton shooting

Lawton police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police were called out to the 5800 block of Northwest Dearborn.

The victim told them he was shot, and then was taken to the hospital. Lawton police have not released the status of the victim’s condition. Detectives have been interviewing witnesses, and the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

