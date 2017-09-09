LPD: One hurt in early morning Lawton shooting - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

LPD: One hurt in early morning Lawton shooting

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:KSWO) (Source:KSWO)
(Source:KSWO) (Source:KSWO)
LAWTON, OK (KAUZ) -

Lawton police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police were called out to the 5800 block of Northwest Dearborn.

The victim told them he was shot, and then was taken to the hospital. Lawton police have not released the status of the victim’s condition. Detectives have been interviewing witnesses, and the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title

    Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-09-09 17:27:44 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:38:24 GMT

    Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

    Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

  • Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

    Miami shelters homeless against their will as Irma closes in

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:58:44 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:30:16 GMT

    Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

    Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.

  • 'This is your last chance': Irma puts a bull's-eye on Tampa

    'This is your last chance': Irma puts a bull's-eye on Tampa

    Saturday, September 9 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:37:59 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:29:59 GMT

    Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

    Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

    •   
Powered by Frankly