Viewers marvel at air display over Altus

No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.
People of all ages watched in awe as the Thunderbirds roared overhead Saturday during the Air Power Over Altus Air Show.
September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage month, and many organizations are holding events across Texoma to honor Hispanic culture.
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.
