Viewers marvel at air display over Altus

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KAUZ) -

People of all ages watched in awe as the Thunderbirds roared overhead Saturday during the Air Power Over Altus Air Show.

The show was put on by Altus Air Force Base and displayed many different kinds of aircraft, both in the skies and on the ground.

They also had a special area for kids to play in between the shows in the sky.

