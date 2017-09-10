Car sends several Archer County units on high-speed chase

The Archer City Police Department and several other units were sent on a high speed chase Saturday night.

According to the Archer City Police Facebook page, it all started as a traffic stop.

The post said the suspect was found with a firearm and before police could make an arrest the driver jumped back into the car and threw it into reverse hitting the chief's patrol car.

The Facebook post said the suspect fled and the pursuit continued on West Main and into hwy 25 in Archer county, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The department said Archer County units also responded to the chase.

The suspect almost rammed another patrol car, as well as the car of an archer county deputy after the suspect turned around and headed back east towards Archer City.

The suspect vehicle was spiked but he was able to get the vehicle back to his residence.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, unlawful carry of firearm, evading in a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

