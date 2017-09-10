Local firefighters take part in memorial stair climb to honor li - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local firefighters take part in memorial stair climb to honor lives lost in 9/11

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
LAKESIDE CITY, TX (KAUZ) -

The Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department took part in the Dallas Memorial Stair Climb at the Renaissance Hotel downtown Saturday to honor the 343 firefighters that lost their lives at the World Trade Center September 11, 2001.

Captain Eric Stevens, Captain Cory Glassburn, and hoseman Dylan Sapata each climbed 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center in full gear.

There were several events throughout the day, including a bell ceremony honoring those firefighters that lost their lives. 

