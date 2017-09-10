Local firefighters take part in memorial stair climb to honor lives lost in 9/11

Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.
