Three year old gets party for a princess

With princesses, costumes, and even an appearance from Micky, it was a birthday the parents of three year old Liliana could only dream.

"She didn't know exactly what she was getting herself into," said Patricia Davis, Lilian's mom. "She was very happy to come and do this."

"She saw Mickey Mouse first and her eyes lit up 'Mickey Mouse' and she ran up to him and gave him a big hug," said Matthew Gonzalez Liliana's father.

This party couldn't have happened without the community's help.

On Wednesday, the family found out their Make-A-Wish trip to Walt Disney World, would have to be rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

In a matter of 24 hours, the community came together to make Liliana, a Disney party.

On Sunday, at Urban Air that dream came true.

Liliana's favorite part was getting to meet all of the princesses.

"She wanted them to have lunch with her," said Davis. "I might have to get a Cinderella at home."

Patricia's favorite part of the day was seeing her daughter smile.

"I've been there through everything with her from being in the hospital every time she has been poked and prodded," said Davis. "For her to be able to smile and enjoy herself for a day, it's overwhelming and amazing."

Liliana's parents can't say enough about the support they have got from the community in the last year and a half and Liliana's wish isn't over.

"Her wish is still granted her wish is still fulfilled I mean she's having a great time out there," said Gonzalez. "I mean princesses everything she is happy and that is the most important for us that we want her to by happy. "I think she thinks this is Disney world," said Davis. "She doesn't quite understand so when we actually go to Disney she's going love it even more."

Liliana and her family will head to Disney world when it is safe to travel again.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights reserved