MSU Soccer Roundup

Williamson leads Midwestern State to 4-0 rout of Dustdevils

Behind a career-best five-point performance from senior Destinee Williamson, Midwestern State coasted to a 4-0 shutout victory over Texas A&M International Sunday afternoon at Stang Park.



Williamson tallied the fifth multiple-goal outing of her illustrious career with her first scores of the season lifting Midwestern State (3-1) to a 2-0 advantage early in the second half. The Bedford native provided the eventual game winner for the Mustangs in the 26th minute, sailing a shot over Texas A&M International (1-2-1) keeper Aubrey Hall off a Sarah Stewart free kick from midfield for a 1-0 lead. Williamson would strike again in the 53rd minute with a shot from the middle of the box from 10 yards out.



The Mustangs extended their lead to 3-0 just three and a half minutes later with freshman Kelly Cannistra finding the back of the net for her first career score with a header goal off assists from Williamson and Heather Vanderloo.



With 41 seconds remaining, sophomore Hanna Mattinson rounded out the scoring by netting her first goal of the season with a rocket into the left corner of the net off a pass from Madison Davis for the 4-0 final.

No. 6 Midwestern State erupt for four second half goals in 4-1 victory over Fort Hays State

Four second half goals carried sixth-ranked Midwestern State to a dominant 4-1 victory over Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a neutral site matchup Saturday afternoon at Roger State's Soldier Field.



After a scoreless first half between the two teams, senior Laurence Chamberlain propelled Midwestern State (4-0) to a 1-0 advantage with a header goal in the 49th minute for his first score of the season.



Freshman Julian Barajas would strike next for the Mustangs with his first collegiate goal in the 76th minute off a through ball from senior Pierre Bocquet, serving as the eventual game winner for the Maroon and Gold.



Less than minutes later, redshirt sophomore Steve Pondeca netted his first career goal with the Mustangs off a counter attack to stretch the MSU lead to 3-0 with just over 10 minutes to play in regulation.



Midwestern's season shutout streak reached over 350 minutes before Fort Hays State (0-3-1) scored the first goal on the MSU back line this season with Derick Gonzalez finding the back of the net off a free kick from 20 yards out at the 82:43 mark.



Redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah responded for the Mustangs just over a minute later with his second score of the season, finding the inside of the far post off a shot just outside the box for a 4-1 final.

