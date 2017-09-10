MSU Soccer Roundup

Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.
Williamson leads Midwestern State to 4-0 rout of Dustdevils Behind a career-best five-point performance from senior Destinee Williamson, Midwestern State coasted to a 4-0 shutout victory over Texas A&M International Sunday afternoon at Stang Park. Williamson tallied the fifth multiple-goal outing of her illustrious career with her first scores of the season lifting Midwestern State (3-1) to a 2-0 advantage early in the second half. The Bedford native provided the eventual g...
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.
A 7-year-old girl with an artificial hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark - and she's well on her way.
