Stephens County golfer competes in Drive, Chip and Putt Regional Tournament

Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.
Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.
