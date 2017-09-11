8 People, Including Suspect, Shot To Death In Plano Home

According to our CBS affiliate in Dallas Police say eight people, including the suspect, were shot to death at a home in Plano Sunday evening.

Officers say the incident happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway.

David Tilley, the Plano Police PIO, says officers responded to the home just after 8:00 p.m. after gunshots were reportedly heard.

According to police, an officer shot and killed the suspect in the deadly shooting.

“He actually heard gunshots and that’s when he made entry into the house. That’s when he observed several victims inside then engaged the suspect. And that’s when he shot him,” said Tilley

Two others were also found wounded from the shooting. They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Tilley says all the victims are adults.

No officers were injured.

