Texas Oklahoma Fair begins tomorrow

The Texas Oklahoma Fair officially opens on Tuesday. This great event at the MPEC is brought to you by the Founders Lions Club.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children and there are many fun things to do with the whole family.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. each night and on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

There is a midway full of carnival rides, neat and creative exhibits and a livestock show.

For information on deadlines on the various competitions, just head to http://founderlionsclub.com/texas-oklahoma-fair/.

