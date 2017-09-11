Texas Oklahoma Fair begins tomorrow - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Texas Oklahoma Fair officially opens on Tuesday. This great event at the MPEC is brought to you by the Founders Lions Club.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children and there are many fun things to do with the whole family.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. each night and on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

There is a midway full of carnival rides, neat and creative exhibits and a livestock show.

For information on deadlines on the various competitions, just head to http://founderlionsclub.com/texas-oklahoma-fair/.

