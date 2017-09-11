Oncor sends aid to Florida, Harvey assistance continues

Wichita Falls Police released a sketch drawing and photo of a similar vehicle the department believes was involved in an attempted abduction on September 4 in Wichita Falls.
Oncor is sending crews to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.
