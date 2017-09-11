Oncor sends aid to Florida, Harvey assistance continues

Oncor is sending crews to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. More than 200 employees and contractors left early Sunday morning to assess damages and restore power in partnership with Florida Power and Light.

Crews will be busy for the next two weeks setting new poles and repairing power lines. More Oncor workers may be sent to Florida as part of the mutual aid assistance program if needed.

This is in addition to the estimated 375 employees and contractors still assisting with power restoration due to Hurricane Harvey in South Texas and the Houston area.

"It's not the norm that we would typically be impacted by two hurricanes of this significance but as long as our system has not been impacted we provide mutual aid assistance as we can," said Area Manager Gordon Drake.

Though both Harvey and Irma were Category 4 hurricanes at landfall, Irma's wind field was much larger and impacted more heavily populated areas than Harvey. Irma continues to cause issues into parts of the southeast.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved