BBB Bureau Briefs: DACA scams

With the uncertainty of the future of DACA, many scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

The Better Business Bureau is urging anyone affected to be wary of unsolicited sales pitches for legal services.

Do not provide any confidential information over the phone or by email.

Never pay for blank government forms. Be cautious researching immigration information online.

Never complete or sign a document that you do not understand. Always keep copies for your records and never wire money to anyone that you don't know.

