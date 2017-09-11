The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Brandon Allen Woods, 21, is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. Woods stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 154 pounds.

If you know where he is you are asked to give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

