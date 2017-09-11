Summer Like Temperatures - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Summer Like Temperatures

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
The weather pattern this week is about to make a change for the hotter with summer-like weather making a come back. Highs, starting Wednesday, will be back near or above 90 until further notice. Some days with feature highs in the middle 90s. Gusty south winds return starting Thursday. No signs of rain for at least the next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

