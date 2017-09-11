Attempted abduction suspect sketch released

Wichita Falls Police released a sketch drawing and photo of a similar vehicle the department believes was involved in an attempted abduction on September 4 in Wichita Falls.

On Monday, WFPD said it is looking for a green sedan driven by a white man that was used in the attempted abduction of a teenage girl in the 400 block of Mistletoe.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man 20 to 30 years of age with short brown hair. The make and model of the suspect vehicle is unknown but it had damage to the driver's side door.

If you have any information about this suspect or vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD at (940) 761-7762.

