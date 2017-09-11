Attempted abduction suspect sketch released

After more than three decades of leading at Presbyterian Manor, CEO Jimmy Oakley is retiring.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was captured Monday in Kentucky.
Some Texoma farmers are looking for a solution to a problem that costs them a lot of money every year and their loss gets passed down to you and at higher prices.
If you are traveling to south Texas this holiday season the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District wants you to take precautions from contracting the Zika virus.
