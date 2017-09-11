City leaders consider extending Circle Trail System

Since 1987, Wichita Falls has successfully laid down 18 miles of concrete for its 24-mile Circle Trail System.

On Tuesday morning, Wichita Falls city leaders will debate over whether or not to lay down additional sidewalk that would run along a bridge under Seymour Highway along an abandoned section of railroad and end at the road intersection of Johnson and Barnett.

According to the Wichita Falls City Council Agenda, it will cost $2,443,106 for the proposed Circle Trail extension. Nearly $2 million of the project will be paid for through various federal and state transportation grants. The grants match requirements demand that the city contribute to a certain percentage of the total project cost. $488,621 will come from Wichita Falls General Fund or 4B Economic Development. If approved, the city will be one step closer to making a 24-mile completely connected trail system a reality.

For a look at the full Wichita Falls City Council Agenda and the full Circle Trail Extension Project details, click HERE!



Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved