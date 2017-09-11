Wichita Co. approves design for new jail

The new Wichita County Jail and Law Enforcement Center have been a work in progress since it was passed by voters in May.

On Tuesday, commissioners took a big step in moving forward on the project. For months the county's jail committee team has been working with architects on a schematic design.

That design was passed by commissioners, leaving members of the jail committee to meet with the jail commission to get their approval.

The next step of the process is to work on design development and some of the more detailed parts of the design. Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom, said the project remains on schedule and he's excited to show it off.

"I think it's going to be exciting," Judge Gossom said. "We're looking forward to having an open house and bringing people to see it and explain to them the concept."

Judge Gossom said the goal is to keep the design they have come up with and reduce some of the cost to try and save the county and taxpayers money. They are expecting to break ground in February of 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved