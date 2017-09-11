Catalina Motel incident lands 3 in jail

Three people have been arrested following a call to the Wichita Falls Police on Monday morning. Around 9:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Jasper in reference to a kidnapping and assault.

The victim told police she had been beaten, bound and held against her will by multiple suspects in a room at the Catalina Motel on East Scott Street.

Officers said the victim had visible injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. WFPD said there is no word on her condition.

Officers went to the room where the alleged incident took place and found evidence that corroborated the victim's account.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and conduct interviews. As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.

Ricky Lira, 25, Joel Patterson, Jr., 33, and Anita Allen, 52, were all arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail.

As of Monday afternoon, a bond had not been set.

