Mustangs move up 3 spots to no. 13 in AFCA poll

Midwestern State climbed three spots to No. 13 in this week's American Football Coaches' Association Division II Poll released Monday afternoon.



The Mustangs rolled to a 53-6 win in the season opener over Quincy (Ill.) on Aug. 31, but MSU's slated game Saturday night at West Florida was canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.



Midwestern is one of 17 teams from a competitive Super Region Four to receive mention in the poll joining No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce, No. 7 Sioux Falls (S.D.), No. 8 Minnesota State, No. 11 Colorado Mesa, No. 18 Colorado State-Pueblo, No. 20 Minnesota Duluth, No. 22 Azusa Pacific (Calif.) and No. 23 Central Washington.



Humboldt State (Calif.), Angelo State (Texas), Eastern New Mexico, West Texas A&M, Colorado School of Mines, Winona State (Mich.), Hillsdale (Mich.) and Bemidji State (Minn.) are receiving votes.



Northwest Missouri State staved off an upset bid from Washburn (Kan.) to extend its winning streak to 32 games, 20-14 and remain the unanimous choice at No. 1.



There were no changes in the top five as No. 2 Ferris State (Mich.) knocked off Findlay (Ohio) (48-27), No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce routed William Jewell (59-6), No. 4 Shepherd (W. Va.) was idle and No. 5 California (Pa.) rolled Cheyney (Pa.) (54-14).



Midwestern State opens Lone Star Conference play Saturday night against Texas A&M-Kingsville at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.



