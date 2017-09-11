Mustangs move up 3 spots to no. 13 in AFCA poll

Midwestern State climbed three spots to No. 13 in this week's American Football Coaches' Association Division II Poll released Monday afternoon
Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.
Williamson leads Midwestern State to 4-0 rout of Dustdevils Behind a career-best five-point performance from senior Destinee Williamson, Midwestern State coasted to a 4-0 shutout victory over Texas A&M International Sunday afternoon at Stang Park. Williamson tallied the fifth multiple-goal outing of her illustrious career with her first scores of the season lifting Midwestern State (3-1) to a 2-0 advantage early in the second half. The Bedford native provided the eventual g...
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.
