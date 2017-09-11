Rider HS student council remembers 9/11 & honors first responders

On September 11 Americans everywhere remember the deadliest terrorist attack in the nation's history. The day four passenger planes were hijacked. Two crashed into the World Trade Center's twin towers. A third slammed into the Pentagon and the remaining jet crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers overpowered the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day, and 16 years later we continue to honor the victims and first responders who lost their lives.

For many of us, the haunting images are still fresh. In fact, most know exactly where they were, and what they were doing when they heard the news.

However, for thousands of young Americans that is not the case, but some Rider High School students said although they were too young to remember that tragic day, they will never forget it.

Members of the school's student council said they were two years old or younger when it happened.

While the memory of that day is not clear, their efforts to honor all of those impacted by the attacks are.

With baked goods in hand and gratitude in their hearts, those student council members continued their annual tradition of remembering the lives lost on 9/11 by showing local first responders their appreciation.

“I don't remember it obviously, but I remember my mom telling me it was just a hectic day it," said Kelsey Gutierrez the Rider High School Student Council President. "It was hard because I was in daycare. She had to go find me, they were closing down everything because no one knew what was going to happen next.”

What the teens do know now is the importance of this day.



“The 9/11 tributes that we do are kind of a tribute to not only the first responders but also to them and their families,” said Aaron Wheat the Rider High School Student Council Vice President. "Because they were also just as much as paying the price as the first responders did."

This hits close to home for Wheat whose father is a Sergeant with the police department.

“I couldn't imagine being placed in those shoes you know being a daughter or a son, or a wife or a husband of a person that died from those towers or from the people that went in to actually save them,” said Wheat.

Gutierrez said remembering what those first responders did reassures her we are in good hands adding especially with worries about threats from North Korea.

“We're nervous that we're going to get attacked again,” said Gutierrez.



Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said it is pleasing to see young people understand what happened on that day and that they are keeping up with politics.

“They're just so much more informed than we were when I was their age,” said Chief Borrego.

He and three other officers accepted the cookies, cakes and plenty of other snacks from the students.

“It's good to see that they're involved, they're active and they're true patriots,” said Chief Borrego. “It's very humbling.”

The students also stopped by the Wichita Falls Fire Station 6 to also thank those first responders for all that they do.

