I.D.E.A WF awards luncheon is next month

I.D.E.A. WF was a great success and there are 6 finalists vying for the crown.

There will be an awards luncheon to honor these great businesses and the others who worked tirelessly to make this program a success.

It will take place at Midwestern State University on Wednesday, October 4. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $175 for a table of 8.

The guest speaker is Dr. Dwain Cox who is an industry leader in design and innovation. To purchase your ticket click here.

