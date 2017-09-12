Mick Jason Band to hit the stage tonight - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Mick Jason Band to hit the stage tonight

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

If you are looking for some great music and to have fun, then check out the Mick Jason Band.

They will be performing tonight at the MPEC at the opening night of the Texas Oklahoma Fair. Their music ranges from Blues to Rock and Roll.

They are also playing some shows at Sidecar Brewery in Wichita Falls on Friday and Saturday beginning 7:00 p.m. each night.

