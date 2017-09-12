Pray for Peace Parade coming up

The Patterson Family of Dealerships is hosting its first Pray for Peace Parade this month.

On Saturday, September 23 the parade will begin at the Galaxy Center at 4309 Jacksboro Highway and Hatton Road.

It will go throughout Texoma and will end at Magic Ranch on Evans Road in Dean, Texas.

The heart shaped route goes through Joy, Henrietta, Petrolia, Holliday and Archer City. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m.

