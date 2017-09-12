A hotter more summer like weather pattern is set to return starting Wednesday and will stick around for quite a while. The storm track to our north is going to become more active, that sends windy, hotter weather towards us. Highs Wednesday will be near 90 and in the 90s from Thursday into the weekend. There may be some slight chance for hit and miss storms at times as humidity increases a bit.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist