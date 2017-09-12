Hometown Pride Tour: Pioneer Reunion kicks off Thursday

Once a year, tens of thousands of people head to Henrietta for Pioneer Reunion. The three-day event happens the third Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in September.

It all dates back to 1931, with a group of nine men who wanted a way to honor the pioneers in Clay County.

Chuck Dunn is the chair of the board this year. His uncle was one of the original members of the nine man board.

"I've been going to the rodeo all my life," said Dunn. "We always draw some of the professional cow boys and a lot of times a lot of the National Finals Rodeo contenders."

Over the years, the reunion has become a large part of Henrietta and Clay County. On Friday, schools let out for the parade that goes through the square.

The parade is filled with floats, bands, and pioneers. There is even a pioneer queen crowned every year. On Friday and Saturday night, it is the annual rodeo that Dunn said gets a little crowded.

"Saturday night is supposed to be standing room only for our general admission for our rodeo," said Dunn.

Even though the reunion is run by a group of nine, Dunn said the biggest help comes from the donors and volunteers in the community, like schools and businesses.

"The whole county is involved in the production of this thing," said Dunn.

Pioneer reunion kicks off Thursday evening and runs through Saturday night.

