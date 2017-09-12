BBB warns of imitator phishing scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a phishing scam that is trying to trick you by using the BBB name and logo.

Business owners and consumers should be aware this scam is trying to claim companies are 'violating the Fair Labor Standards Act,' the 'Safety and Health Act,' and other ominous sounding notices.

The BBB said these emails are fake. They are designed to get the recipient to click on a link which could be used to download malware that can infect the recipient's computer, steal passwords, or hack a company's records.

Here is a list of tips if you get an email that claims it's from the BBB:

1. Do NOT click on any links or attachments.

2. Read the email carefully for signs that it may be fake (for example, misspellings, grammatical errors, generic greetings such as "Dear member" instead of a name, etc.).

3. Be wary of urgent instructions to take specified action such as "Click on the link or your account will be closed."

4. Hover your mouse over links without clicking to see if the address is truly from bbb.org. The URL in the text should match the URL that your mouse detects. If the two do not match, it is most likely a scam.

5. Send a copy of the email to phishing@council.bbb.org (Note: This address is only for scams that use the BBB name or logo)

6. Delete the email from your computer completely (be sure to empty your "recycle bin or trash" as well).

7. Run anti-virus software updates frequently and do a full system scan.

8. Keep a close eye on your bank statements for any unexpected or unexplained transactions.

9. If you have clicked on any of the links within the email, immediately change your email and network passwords AND notify your local IT provider for next steps and actions.

For more information on data security, click here.

