Woman talks cancer research dollars with D.C. lawmakers

A Texoma woman is hoping to sway lawmakers in Washington D.C. to support cancer-related bills.

Jackie Bush is the District 13 lead for the American Cancer Society and Cancer Action Network.

Bush spent her Tuesday meeting with a staff member for Congressman Mac Thornberry, as well as both Texas senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

"We were up on the Hill talking. We were 600 strong, and we were talking to individual lawmakers regarding three asks that we have," said Bush.

They hope to see an increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health, including the National Cancer Institute, removing barriers for colorectal cancer screenings and support palliative care and hospice education training.

"We felt very positive that our voices will be heard and that future trips here to D.C., as well as our individual state capitals, will go on and be very positive," said Bush.

