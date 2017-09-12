Flu season approaching, vaccinations are arriving

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees.
Flu season is almost here and that means it's time to start thinking what you're going to do to protect yourself from getting the flu.
Once a year, tens of thousands of people head to Henrietta for Pioneer Reunion.
On September 5 Wichita Falls was awarded three future conventions.
