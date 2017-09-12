Flu season approaching, vaccinations are arriving

Flu season is almost here and that means it is time to start thinking what you are going to do to protect yourself from getting the flu.

Kristina Halberg, a nurse practitioner, at CommunityMed urgent care, said everyone is at risk of getting the flu.

"Everybody should be getting their flu shot. It's not just about preventative for yourself but it's about protecting the community," Halberg said.

Even though flu season does not really start until October, CommunityMed urgent care on Midwestern Pkwy is now offering flu shots. If you got the flu shot last year, Halberg said that shot will not help you this year

"Every year the formulary on the flu shot changes. So the flu shot you got last year is not going to protect you this year," Halberg said.

Lynette Williams, a nurse administrator at the Wichita County public health district says although some are offering the flu vaccine now, it's best to wait until October

"You can get it now but a lot of people like to wait until October so you can have full coverage because it's usually October to March but you can start to get the vaccine now," Williams said.

Other than the vaccine there are other ways you can protect yourself from getting the flu.

"Hand washing is key so make sure that you wash your hands. You cover your cough. You cover your sneeze. You dispose of the tissue in the trashcan," Williams said.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County public health district is expected to start offering flu vaccines sometime in October. Williams says an announcement will be made on their web page.

