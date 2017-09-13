HS Volleyball: September 12 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Volleyball: September 12

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Vernon coach Elly Gonzalez talks to her team against #6 (5A) Cache, OK Tuesday night / Source: KAUZ Vernon coach Elly Gonzalez talks to her team against #6 (5A) Cache, OK Tuesday night / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

District 5-5A

Rider         2 (1-1)
#20 Ryan  3 (2-0)
25-22, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-7
RID: Meredith Fisher 30 K, Alyssa Estrada-Hamby 12 K

District 8-3A

#4 Boyd  3 (2-0)
Bowie     0 (1-1)
25-23, 25-14, 25-13
BOW: Ivy Dennis 15 K

City View    0 (0-2)
Jacksboro  3 (1-1)
25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Paradise        1 (0-2)
#25 Holliday  3 (1-1)
25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16
HOL: Brea Box 13 K, 7 blk, Bree Zellers 9 K

#22 Nocona    1 (1-1)
#21 Henrietta  3 (2-0)
25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
NOC: Grayson Trumbull 8 K

District 6-2A

#21 Benjamin  3 (1-0)
Munday           1 (0-1)
25-10, 25-12, 18-25, 25-10

District 9-2A

Newcastle  0 (0-1)
Chico         3 (1-0)
25-16, 25-12, 25-21

District 10-2A

Forestburg   0 (1-1)
Valley View  3 (2-0)
25-13, 25-11, 25-17

Gold-Burg   0 (0-2)
#4 Lindsay  3 (2-0)
(scores not reported)

Saint Jo     0 (0-2)
#24 Tioga  3 (1-1)
25-10, 25-10, 25-14

Non-District

Wichita Falls  0
Decatur          3
25-19, 25-18, 25-15

#13 Archer City   0
#23 Burkburnett  3
25-14, 25-23, 26-24
BURK: Mia Cooke 19 K, 14 ast, Jada Hickman 8 K, 11 D

Clyde             0
#14 Graham  3
25-8, 25-22, 25-14
GRA: Jasmine Sims 13 K

Iowa Park                 1
#1 Christ Academy  3
22-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-21
CA: Danielle Okeke 25 K

#6 Cache, OK  3
Vernon             2
22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 15-9
VER: Shykerra Fanner 11 K, 18 D

#4 Notre Dame  0
#8 Windthorst    3
25-14, 25-21, 25-17
ND: Reagan Macha 13 K
WIN: Mollee Kirk/Brynlee Wolf 12 K each

