HS Volleyball: September 12

Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.
Highlights of Vernon vs Cache, OK and Holliday vs Paradise, and full Texoma volleyball scores from Tuesday night!
Sophomore Lexi Read delivered her first two collegiate rounds of par-or-better golf to lead Midwestern State to a third-place showing in the Tarleton State TexAnn Classic Tuesday
The Wichita Falls Nighthawks have joined a new league for 2018 after three years in the Indoor Football League
Midwestern State climbed three spots to No. 13 in this week's American Football Coaches' Association Division II Poll released Monday afternoon
