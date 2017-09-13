MSU golf: women finish 3rd at TSU, men 9th at WT

Sophomore Lexi Read delivered her first two collegiate rounds of par-or-better golf to lead Midwestern State to a third-place showing in the Tarleton State TexAnn Classic Tuesday at the Squaw Valley Golf Course.



The Bridgeport High product fired a pair of 1-under 71s on the 6,068-yard course to finish tied for second with a 2-under total of 142 five strokes off of the pace of individual medalist Vicky Gonzalez (68-69) of Newman.



"Lexi didn't have her best day on the golf course, but is strong willed, determined and works hard," MSU coach Jeff Ray said. "She stuck with it and the results showed it."



Read completed the 36-hole tournament ranking amongst leaders with eight birdies, while logging a solid 23 pars. She joins 2015 NCAA Division II individual champion Brenna Moore as the only players in MSU program history to complete a tournament in the red.



Moore finished one tournament in each of her four collegiate seasons under par playing from 2011-15.



As a team, MSU fired the lowest team score in a single round program history with a 4-under 284. The Mustangs were unable to match the mark in the second round, but still managed to break the program's 36-hole low mark by eight strokes using a 294 total to complete tournament play with a 2-over total of 578.



The Mustangs' previous best round came in the 2013 Oklahoma Intercollegiate at the Fort Sill Golf Course with a 10-over 586.



"This is a great start to the season," Ray said. "Each of the girls played well and we have great potential for improvement. This team likes golf and works hard at it."



The efforts netted the team a third-place finish three strokes behind Newman (Kan.) (287-288 575/-1) and one back of St. Edward's (Texas) (286-291 577/+1).



Freshman Katie Reeves logged five birdies and 23 pars on her way to a fifth-place showing carding scores of 70 and 74 for an even-par total of 144, while fellow frosh Laura Sanchez tied for 14th notching seven birdies for marks of 71 and 76 for a 3-over total of 147.



Senior Sarah Moore tied for 20th logged five birdies on her way to a 7-over total of 151 (72-70), while freshman Juanita Gomez recovered from an opening round 79 with a 1-over 73 to place tied for 22nd at 152 (+8).



Midwestern State competes in the NCAA Division II Championship Preview on Sept. 25-26 at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.

Keck, Teems lead Mustangs at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite

Transfers Clayton Keck and Kevin Teems led Midwestern State in the final round of the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational played Tuesday at the Par-72, 6,538-yard course at Tascosa Country Club.



Keck, a senior transfer from the University of Utah, carded a team best, 3-under 69 in the final round, while junior Seminole State (Okla.) transfer Kevin Teems logged an even-par 72 to pace the Mustangs to a 1-over team total of 289.



With the performance, MSU maintained its hold on ninth place completing the 72-hole tournament with a 2-over total of 295 and 282 after notching scores of 295 and 282 on Monday.



The course surrendered 35 eagles and 937 birdies in three rounds with a total average score of 73.04.



St. Mary's (Texas) claimed low team honors with a 27-under total of 837 (286-280-271) to finish five strokes ahead of Cameron (280-286-276) and West Texas A&M (278-281-283).



WT junior Brayden Cruth claimed individual medalist honors scorching the course with a 13-under total of 203 (69-67-67) to hold off Cameron Devin Tovey (68-70-66 204/-12) and St. Mary's Eric Valenzuela (68-73-64 205/-11).



Freshman Tayden Wallin paced Midwestern State firing rounds of 72, 69 and 74 for a 1-under total of 215 to tie for 28th in his collegiate debut. The 6-1, 200-pound Humboldt, Saskatchewan native ranked among tournament leaders going 1-under on Par-3s.



Senior Trip Hobson rode a hot start on Monday (71, 68) to tie for 33rd after carding a 5-over 77 in the third round for even-par total of 216. His 12 birdies led the Mustangs.



Teems (75, 74, 72) and Keck (77, 75, 69) tied for 50th with 6-over totals of 221, while junior Clayton Meyers logged scores of 77, 71 and 74 for a 7-over total of 222 to tie for 58th.



The Mustangs return to action on Oct. 9-10 at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Fall Preview at Hillcrest Golf Club in Durango, Colo.

