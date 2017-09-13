Man accused of sexual acts on child

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child.

WFPD were dispatched to a home in the 4300 block of Cunningham Drive in reference to a possible sexual assault of a child on Tuesday evening around 7:48 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke with the mother of the 5-year-old victim who said walked into her master bedroom and found the suspect, Rusty Lyle White, 33, engaging in sexual acts with the child.

There was a short standoff with police before White surrendered and was taken into custody. White was arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault.

White was interviewed by detectives where he admitted to the inappropriate behavior and said there have been similar encounters between the victim and him in the past.

As of Wednesday around noon, no bond had been set.

