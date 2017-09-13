Man accused of sexual acts on child

Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.
Harris County officials say Air Force Reserve cargo planes will be spraying much the county beginning Thursday to combat the mosquito threat left by Harvey's heavy rains and floodwaters.
Harris County officials say Air Force Reserve cargo planes will be spraying much the county beginning Thursday to combat the mosquito threat left by Harvey's heavy rains and floodwaters.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child.