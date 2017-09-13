Building Bridges is offered for family of Hospice patients

Hospice of Wichita Falls wants to help families cope while their loved ones are receiving care.

Building Bridges provides creative activities and is there every step of the way to listen and talk to you and provide unconditional love.

They meet starting September 19 until November 14 on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m and is free to attend.

The meetings are held at University United Methodist Church on Taft.

To apply, you can visit howf.org/bb/. You can also call the children's bereavement coordinator at 940-691-0982

